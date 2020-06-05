Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Indusind Bank share price up 2.68% at 09:37 today

Shares of Indusind Bank were up +2.68% at 09:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +2.68% higher at 426.00, giving it a market capitalization of 29,545.65 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.98% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, UNIONBANK rose 2.57%, and KOTAKBANK rose 1.36%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 2.68% to 426.00, after opening at 419.95. Indusind Bank shares had closed at 414.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 414.55 to 426.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of 1636.1 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of 235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of 330.00 to 479.80 while in the last week, between 401.85 to 452.00. 1.71 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of 7386.57 crore and profits of 301.84 crore.

