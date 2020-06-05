Shares of Indusind Bank were up +2.68% at 09:37 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +2.68% higher at ₹426.00, giving it a market capitalization of ₹29,545.65 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.98% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 1.4%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.41%, UNIONBANK rose 2.57%, and KOTAKBANK rose 1.36%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 2.68% to ₹426.00, after opening at ₹419.95. Indusind Bank shares had closed at ₹414.90 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹414.55 to ₹426.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1636.1 on Jun 06, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹479.80 while in the last week, between ₹401.85 to ₹452.00. 1.71 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

