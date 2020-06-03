Shares of Indusind Bank were up +1.71% at 10:34 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +1.71% higher at ₹442.30, giving it a market capitalization of ₹30,676.15 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.15% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 3.61%, UNIONBANK rose 3.11%, and KOTAKBANK rose 1.59%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 3.94% to ₹452.00, after opening at ₹449.90. Indusind Bank shares had closed at ₹434.85 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹434.35 to ₹452.00 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1672.9 on Jun 04, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹479.80 while in the last week, between ₹371.60 to ₹452.00. 5.33 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

