Shares of Indusind Bank were up +7.66% at 10:35 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Indusind Bank shares traded +7.66% higher at ₹454.90, giving it a market capitalization of ₹31,511.89 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.52% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.

The S&P BSE BANKEX was up 2.6%. Among related stocks, SBIN rose 2.56%, UNIONBANK rose 2.8%, and KOTAKBANK rose 1.16%.

At day's high, Indusind Bank shares rose as much as 7.89% to ₹455.90, after opening at ₹455.00. Indusind Bank shares had closed at ₹422.55 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹445.10 to ₹455.90 on BSE.

On BSE, Indusind Bank shares had a 52-week high of ₹1601.75 on Jun 12, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹235.6 on Mar 24, 2020. In the past one month, Indusind Bank shares have traded in a range of ₹330.00 to ₹479.80 while in the last week, between ₹401.85 to ₹455.90. 7.34 Lakh shares of Indusind Bank were traded on the BSE today.

In the Mar - 20 quarter, Indusind Bank had posted standalone revenues of ₹7386.57 crore and profits of ₹301.84 crore.

