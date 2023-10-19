IndusInd Bank shares jump over 3% after Q2 earnings; should you buy?

Following the Q2 FY24 earnings of IndusInd Bank , the fifth largest private bank promoted by Hinduja Group in India, domestic brokerage firms kept their bullish outlook on the stock. The bank shares also reacted positively to the earnings today.

The shares reached an intraday high of ₹1,464.70 apiece, surging 3.12%. At 11:45 AM, the shares were trading with gains of 2.13% at ₹1,450.60.

The bank on Wednesday reported a steady in-line performance, with an 18% YoY and 4% QoQ surge in net interest income (NII) to ₹5,077 crore in Q2FY24, while the net interest margin came in at 4.29% against 4.24% in Q2FY23 and 4.29% in Q1FY24.

The bank's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) stood at ₹3,881 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, registering a growth of 10% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year at ₹3,520 crore.

The provisions dropped 15% YoY to ₹974 crore. The drop in provisions and improvement in operating profit growth led the bank to record a net profit of ₹2,181 crore, as compared to ₹1,787 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year, up by 22% YoY.

On the asset quality front, the gross NPA ratio dropped to 1.93% in Q2FY24 compared to 2.11% in Q2FY23, while the net NPA ratio stood at 0.57% in Q2FY24, down from 0.61% in Q2FY23.

Following the company's Q2FY24 performance, domestic brokerage firm Sharekhan maintained its 'buy' call on the stock with an unchanged target price of ₹1,650 apiece.

"Strong loan growth momentum, stable NIMs, and lower credit costs are likely to support return ratios and earnings trajectory, and this should keep RoEs at 15% in the near term. We believe that for a meaningful re-rating from here on, the bank should see faster improvement in its retail liability franchise," said the brokerage.

Kotak Institutional Equities also retained its 'buy' call on IndusInd Bank, raising its target price to ₹1,650 from an earlier price of ₹1,600, valuing the bank at 1.8X book and 12X FY2025 EPS for RoEs, moving to 15%.

“Over the past year, we have seen fewer disappointments from IIB on most variables. The stock has re-rated itself closer to frontline banks. The premise of outperformance is primarily built on a further reduction of the current discount to larger peers, but mainly Axis Bank, in our view," said Kotak.

“With the lack of clear differentiation on business metrics and a relatively stable asset quality outlook in the medium term, we are most likely to see the market preferring relative over absolute performance. We also believe that there is a lower probability that IIB’s valuation would be similar to that of frontline banks. We build a higher cost of equity to reflect the relative differences in the bank's liabilities and asset mix of the bank," the brokerage added.

Nuvama Institutional Equites also continued with its 'buy' rating on the stock, setting a target price of ₹1,665 apiece from an earlier price target price of ₹1,620.

“The bank's earnings for Q2FY24 are healthy and broadly in line, but we view them as mixed because slippage exceeds expectation, deposit growth lags loan growth, core fee growth is weak (somewhat offset by higher-than-industry trading gains), and the bank continues to draw down buffer provisions," said Nuvama.

“The CEO remains confident that retail slippage would ease from 3.7% now to sub-3% in H2FY4 and is firmly guided for no more drawdown of buffer provisions and better deposit growth. We shall watch out if this plays out in Q3 FY24," it added.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

