IndusInd Bank shares jump to 52-week high after CEO's reappointment2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:09 PM IST
Shares of IndusInd Bank surged more than 4% to hit a 52-week high of ₹1,250 apiece on the BSE in Friday's early trading session after the bank announced the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company.