IndusInd Bank shares jump to 52-week high after CEO's reappointment

“The Board of Directors of IndusInd Bank at its meeting held on September 15, 2022, approved the re-appointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a further period of three years, with effect from March 24, 2023, up to March 23, 2026," the private lender announced in an exchange filing on Thursday. The re-appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the shareholders of the Bank.