IndusInd Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for two years.

It was widely expected that Kathpalia's term would be extended by another three years as proposed by the bank's board but getting a year less in the second tenure at the helm has disappointed Dalal Street.

The board of the private sector lender had approved a three-year extension for Kathpalia in September last year and sent the proposal to the central bank for a final nod. Kathpalia's current term as the CEO ends on 24 March, 2023.

During Monday's trade, the stock opened at a price of ₹1,117.95 per share against the previous closing price of ₹1,145.80 per share and tumbled 6.23 per cent on the BSE to trade at ₹1,074.10 apiece. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,067.75.

Some analysts have slashed the target price for IndusInd Bank while one has even gone ahead and downgraded the stock citing this development.

What's worrying analysts

JPMorgan: Brokerage firm JPMorgan has downgraded the stock to 'neutral' from its earlier rating of 'overweight'. The brokerage has also cut its target price substantially to ₹1,060 per shares from ₹1,400 earlier.

Jefferies: Meanwhile, Jefferies has maintained a 'buy' rating on the IndusInd Bank. It has deferred its re-rating of the stock and also cut its price target to ₹1,550 from ₹1,600 earlier.

Nuvama Research: Domestic brokerage and research firm Nuvama Research has maintained a 'hold' rating on the lender as it sees limited downside but also believe upside is capped. The brokerage reduced the target price by 5 per cent to ₹1,300 (1.4 times FY25).

"The stock has come off 7 per cent since Q3FY23 earnings dithering ahead of the RBI's decision. The two-year term brings relief—it is long enough to groom a new CEO, if needed—but not long enough to execute key initiatives," said domestic brokerage and research firm Nuvama Research.

If there were no negative global events over the last week, IIB's stock price would have probably seen a small relief rally -- up to 5 per cent -- on this news, as per the brokerage.

IIB trades at 1.2 times BV FY25, which is attractive relative to its estimated RoA of 2 per cent for FY25. That said, given a longer-term overhang from a shorter-than-expected renewal, the brokerage believes the upside for the stock is capped.

“Accordingly, we are cutting the target valuation to 1.4 times BV FY25 (from 1.5 times BV FY25) because ‘key man’ plays an important role in most banks especially mid-sized banks," it said.

Given weak global investor sentiment, the brokerage sees pressure on mid-size private banks in any case, implying a short-term relief rally on this news is improbable.

Morgan Stanley: Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, has assigned IndusInd Bank an 'overweight' rating and fixed a target of ₹1,525 per share. The analysts have found it tough to ascertain the reason behind the lower tenure extension, as there have been instances of both lower as well as higher extension.

Citi: However, Citi has maintained its 'buy' stance on the private lender with a target of ₹1,420 per share. “We will closely monitor the bank's progress on its strategic initiatives towards delivering over 5 percent pre-provision operating profit and towards delivering over 2 percent RoA and over 17 percent RoE over FY24/25," it said.

Jefferies: Jefferies said the lower extension may mean slight pullback on growth and defer re-rating. It has trimmed loan growth estimate by 100 basis points for FY24-25.

“The lower tenure extension may be a reflection on the need to improve on controls (MFI incidence), liabilities (retail mix), and underwriting (retail and less risky). We see this as reasonable time to demonstrate progress as the bank had already made moves on these counts," it noted in a report.

Since valuation is attractive at 1.4 times FY24 price-to-book ratio, Jefferies has a 'buy' stance with target price lowered to ₹1,550 from ₹1,600.

