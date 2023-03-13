IndusInd Bank shares plunge over 6% on lower tenure extension for CEO3 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 01:02 PM IST
- It was widely expected that Kathpalia's term would be extended by another three years as proposed by IndusInd Bank's board but getting a year less in the second tenure at the helm has disappointed Dalal Street
IndusInd Bank shares succumbed to selling pressure on Monday, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Sumant Kathpalia as the Managing Director and CEO of the bank for two years.
