“For Q2 FY23, IndusInd Bank's profit of up 60% YoY was tad ahead with better NII and lower provisions. Moderation in delinquencies and pick-up in retail growth that helped to sustain NIMs despite rise in funding costs were positives. We see more headroom from growth in MFI & business banking segments. Savings deposit dipped 6% QoQ due to drag from Govt. linked A/Cs; granularisation is key. We raise estimates by 2-5% and hold IIB among our top sector picks," said global brokerage Jefferies while maintaining its Buy tag on IndusInd Bank shares with a target price of ₹1,530 (from ₹1,330 earlier).