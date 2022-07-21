IndusInd Bank shares extend rally post strong quarter. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2022, 01:05 PM IST
- Shares of IndusInd Bank climbed more than 8% to ₹952 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's deals
Shares of IndusInd Bank climbed more than 8% to ₹952 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's deals, biggest gainer in the indices, after the lender reported a 61% jump in net profit for the quarter ended June at ₹1,631 crore on lower provisioning for bad assets. The private sector lender had posted a net profit of ₹1,016.11 crore in the year-ago period.