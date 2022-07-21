IndusInd Bank shares extend rally post strong quarter. Should you buy?

The Gross non performing assets (NPAs) was at 2.35% of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 2.27% as of March 31, 2022. The gross NPA declined from 2.88% of Q1 last year. Net NPAs were 0.67% of net advances as of June 30, 2022, as compared to 0.64% on March 31, 2022. It was lower from 0.84% as of June 2021 quarter. Its overall provisions declined 30% to ₹1,251 crore against ₹1,780 crore in the year-ago period