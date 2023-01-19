IndusInd Bank shares: Should you buy the banking stock post in-line Q3 results?2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 08:24 AM IST
- For Q3, IndusInd Bank's profit was tad ahead of estimates while NII growth of 18% was healthy, say analysts
For Q3, IndusInd Bank's profit was tad ahead of estimates while net interest income (NII) growth of 18% was healthy with slight rise in NIMs, as per analysts. The lender's net profit rose nearly 69% from the year-ago quarter to ₹1,959 crore during the three-month period ended December 2022.
