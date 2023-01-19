IndusInd Bank shares: Should you buy the banking stock post in-line Q3 results?

“While IIB posted Q3FY23 earnings in line and healthy, they are softer than peers. We are cutting the target valuation in anticipation of deepening challenges to deposit gathering for midsized banks. We are downgrading IIB to ‘HOLD’ (from ‘BUY’) with new TP at ₹1,375 as we see deposit competition intensifying, which is negative for mid-sized banks such as IIB. Low traction on savings and slower-than-sector opex growth may also hurt deposit collection. The RBI’s feedback on CEO reappointment would be a key near-term trigger."