IndusInd Bank shares trade near 52-week high post Q2 update. Should you buy?
- Shares of IndusInd Bank surged more than 5% to ₹1,218 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early deals
Shares of IndusInd Bank surged more than 5% to ₹1,218 apiece, trading near its 52-week high level, on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session after the bank shared its Q2 business update during which the lender's deposits grew over 15% from the year ago quarter to ₹3,15,824 crore.