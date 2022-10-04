IndusInd Bank shares trade near 52-week high post Q2 update. Should you buy?

Net advances picked up and grew 17.6% from the year-ago period while loan growth continued to remain healthy and grew at 4.7% QoQ. The CD ratio for the bank improved further to 82.2% (up 40bp QoQ). Its deposit growth came in strong at 4.2% QoQ, and up 14.6% YoY. Within deposits, CASA/term deposits grew 2.3%/5.7% QoQ (up 15.5%/14.1% YoY). The CASA mix thus declined by 80 bp from the previous quarter to 42.4%.

