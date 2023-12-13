Industrial production rises to 16-month high in October: Factors driving this robust growth
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) surged to a 16-month high, marking an 11.7% YoY increase, in October 2023 compared to 6.2% YoY growth in September 2023.
The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) surged to a 16-month high, marking an 11.7% YoY increase, in October 2023 compared to 6.2% YoY growth in September 2023. This notable growth was primarily driven by double-digit expansions in the mining, manufacturing, and electricity sectors.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started