Industrial stock fixes record date for 450% dividend: Check key takeaways2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2022, 10:21 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹24,773 crore, Thermax Ltd. is a large-cap industrial firm.
With a market capitalization of ₹24,773 crore, Thermax Ltd. is a large-cap industrial firm. The company offers eco-friendly energy and environmental solutions, and its product line also includes specialty chemicals, water and waste management systems, and products for heating and cooling. Along with turnkey power plants, industrial and municipal wastewater treatment facilities, waste heat recovery systems, and air pollution control projects, the company also develops huge boilers for the production of steam and power. The organisation serves customers through a broad sales and service presence dispersed throughout Asia, South East Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The corporation operates internationally through 29 international offices and 14 production sites, 10 of which are in India and 4 abroad. For the purpose of 450% dividend, the Board of the company has fixed 22nd July as the record date.