Industrial stock fixes record date for 450% dividend: Check key takeaways

On 8th July 2022, the company informed the stock exchanges that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 22, 2022 as the 'Record Date' for the purpose of determining the names of Members eligible for dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. If the dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on Monday, August 8, 2022 as under: To all Beneficial Owners in respect of shares held in dematerialized form as per the data as may be made available by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 22, 2022; To all Members in respect of shares held in physical form after giving effect to valid transmission or transposition requests lodged with the Company as of the close of business hours on Friday, July 22, 2022."

