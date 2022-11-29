Inequality in society drives stock-market performance

The most traditional of traditional finance might push back against all this, and say that there is a correct valuation for a stock, we just have to figure out what it is. I disagree, and think there’s no Platonic ideal of the PE ratio out there to discover. Exactly how we convert the future flow of profits into today’s price depends both on bond yields and on the risk appetite of investors. There are times valuations and risk appetites are obviously out of whack with reality—as with the dot-com bubble, meme stocks or the simultaneous bubblein clean tech shares—but the range of reasonableness is large, and the “right" level is a function of supply and demand.