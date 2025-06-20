Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue: Small-cap stock up 3% as rights issue record date, ratio, price, other key details out

Infibeam Avenues share price rallied over 3% on Friday after the company approved the launch of rights issue to raise up to ₹699.99 crore. The small-cap stock gained as much as 3.54% to ₹22.22 apiece on the BSE.

The Rights Issue Committee of Infibeam Avenues, at its meeting held on June 19, approved raising funds of up to ₹6,99,98,57,230 through the rights issue. Infibeam Avenues’ promoter group has announced its participation in the company’s Rights Issue.

“The Promoter and Promoter Group have confirmed that they will subscribe to the rights entitlements to the full extent and may renounce them, in full or in part, only in favour of members of the Promoter and Promoter Group. They also intend to subscribe to additional shares and any unsubscribed portion of the issue, subject to compliance with minimum public shareholding norms,” Infibeam Avenues said in a release.

Infibeam Avenues also fixed the Record Date for the Rights Issue of equity shares of the company.

“This Rights Issue offers our loyal shareholders a meaningful opportunity to participate in the company’s next transformative phase. The capital raised will drive innovation, scale, and strategic expansion — in lockstep with our investor community,” said Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Infibeam Avenues Ltd.

Here are key details of Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue:

Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue Details Rights Issue Dates: Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue will open on Thursday, July 3, 2025, and close on Friday, July 11, 2025. The last date for on-market renunciation of rights entitlements is Monday, July 7, 2025, and for off-market renunciation, it is Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Total Rights Issue Shares: Infibeam Avenues rights issue comprises 69,99,85,723 partly paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

Rights Issue Price: The issue price for the Infibeam Avenues rights equity shares is ₹10 per share (including a premium of ₹9 per share).

Rights Issue Payment Schedule: The amount payable will be made in two tranches — ₹5 per share on application ( ₹0.50 towards face value and ₹4.50 towards premium), and the remaining ₹5 on a final call to be determined by the Board or the Rights Issue Committee.

Rights Issue Size: The total size of Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue is ₹6,99,98,57,230.

Rights Issue Record Date: The record date to determine eligible shareholders for Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue is June 26, 2025. Eligible

Rights Entitlement Ratio: Infibeam Avenues Rights Issue ratio is 67:267, which means shareholders will be entitled to 67 rights equity shares for every 267 fully paid-up equity shares held on the record date.

Outstanding Equity Shares: Assuming full subscription, the total outstanding equity shares of the company after the Rights Issue will increase to 3,48,94,81,069 from 2,78,94,95,346.

At 11:25 AM, Infibeam Avenues share price was trading 1.40% higher at ₹21.76 apiece on the BSE.