Infibeam Avenues share price jumps over 100% in a year; what's next for this multibagger stock?
Multibagger stock: Infibeam Avenues share price sees a 100% surge in a year, with an 18% potential increase from its current price predicted by KRChoksey Shares. The firm plans international expansion in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the US, along with enhancing financial products for merchants in India.
Multibagger stock: In just a year, Infibeam Avenues share price soared by over 100%, providing investors with multibagger profits. With a target price of ₹37.6, brokerage KRChoksey Shares and Securities Pvt Ltd anticipates an additional 18% increase in value from the stock's closing BSE price of ₹31.90 on Monday. Since Infibeam Avenues is expected to develop significantly as a result of recent acquisitions, global prospects, and new services, the brokerage has maintained its "BUY" recommendation for the company.
