Infibeam Avenues shares hit upper circuit on licensing deal with Jio Platforms

MUMBAI: Shares of Infibeam Avenues hit the 5% upper circuit at ₹82.55 on Tuesday after the company announced signing a deal to license its e-commerce and payment software to Reliance Jio's digital platform venture.

"We hereby inform that the company has entered into a definitive agreement with Jio Platforms Limited and its affiliates, to license, customise, maintain and access our Enterprise E-commerce Software and Payments Platform for their business use," the company said in the filing to the exchanges.

The Infibeam stock has zoomed 210.9% from its 52-week low of ₹26.55 touched on 24 March.

The company reported a 59.2% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit to ₹11.75 crore for the quarter ended June while net sales declined 44.7% to ₹102.66 crore.

Infibeam Avenues is a digital payments and e-commerce technology platforms company in India and provides a comprehensive suite of web services spanning digital payment solutions, data centre infrastructure and software platforms. It provides solutions to merchants, enterprises, corporations and governments in both domestic as well as international markets to enable online commerce. The company's digital technology facilitates businesses and governments to execute e-commerce transactions in a safe and secure manner.

