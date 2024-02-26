Infibeam Avenues stock surges 10% following strategic XDuce partnership for US market growth
Infibeam Avenues, a fintech firm, saw its shares gain 10% to ₹37.90 apiece in today's (Monday) intraday trade after the company announced an investment of $10 million for the acquisition of a 20% strategic stake in XDuce, a renowned enterprise application and AI development company based in the United States.
