Infibeam Avenues: This multibagger stock is down 24% from its 52-week high. Should you buy?

  • Infibeam Avenues share price has dropped by 24% from its 52-week peak, currently hovering around 33-34. The stock has outperformed despite market weakness, with potential upward movement to 38-40. Strong base at 30. Vishal Mehta optimistic about Q1FY25 results.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published8 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST
Trade Now
Infibeam Avenues share price showed a 129.69% increase in stock price over the past year, outperforming its sector by 87.76%
Infibeam Avenues share price showed a 129.69% increase in stock price over the past year, outperforming its sector by 87.76%

Infibeam Avenues share pricehas dropped by 24% from its 52-week peak of 42.50, which was reached on March 11, 2024. Infibeam Avenues share price has steadily climbed over the past few weeks, and despite overall market weakness, it has outperformed. Prices are currently hovering around the previous swing high of 33-34, and if this zone is breached, further upward movement is likely, potentially reaching 38-40. On the downside, 30 appears to be forming a strong base for this stock, highlighted Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

Trendlyne data shows that Infibeam Avenues' stock price increased by 129.69% over the previous year, outperforming its sector by 87.76%.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, stated on the business's Q1FY25 results call this week that the first quarter's results were excellent. This comes just a week after the company released its Q1 results. He also believes that the year is off to a terrific start, with double-digit increase in net revenue, EBITDA, and profits year over year.

The business reported net sales of 119 crores, EBITDA of 70 crores, PAT of 50 crores, and gross revenue of 753 crores for the quarter. The company's payment take rate has been steadily rising; in Q1FY '25, it stood at 11.2 basis points, up 33% from the previous year.

Additionally, Infibeam Avenues declared that it has finalised a deal to acquire a 54% share in Rediff.com India Ltd., one of the most established and well-known online companies in India. An important turning point for Infibeam Avenues has been reached with this internally funded purchase, which launches the company's consumer-facing digital financial solution as an aggregator supported by a cloud-based business email storage, collaboration platform, and mainstream news.

 

Also Read | Infibeam Avenues jumps 100% in a year; what’s next for this multibagger stock?

Here's what brokerages say

KRChoksey Shares and Securities Pvt. Ltd

Better operating performance allowed Infibeam Avenues Ltd. to outperform its Q1FY25 earnings prediction, according to the brokerage's report. NTR surpassed the 10-digit threshold in Q1FY25E. The corporation wants to have a bigger impact on global markets. In addition, Infibeam declared that it will be acquiring Rediff.com India Ltd. and establishing a new company dedicated to preventing and detecting fraud.

“We retain our EV/Sales multiple of 1.8x reflecting an FY24-FY26E revenue/PAT CAGR of 27.5%/41.1%. We believe in the Company’s ability to implement its expansion plans with better geographical diversification, higher TPV growth expected, and the realisation of synergies from the acquired firms. Accordingly, we retain our target price of 37.6. We maintain a “BUY” rating on the shares of Infibeam Avenues Ltd as we believe the Company is set for significant growth, driven by recent acquisitions, international opportunities, and new offerings,” the brokerage said.

Also Read | Infibeam Avenues shares hit 52-week high on ₹2,000 crore MOU with Gujarat govt

Dolat Capital Market Private Ltd

The brokerage stated in its analysis that Infibeam has developed a strong payment system infrastructure over the past 20 years, processing a transaction processing value (TPV) of more than 4.5 trillion through operating platforms and payment aggregates. It has been delivering growth and profitability while carving out a position for itself in the competitive B2B financial sector.

“Infibeam remains bullish on the growth of payments biz. (India & International) and its profitability. We raise earnings by 12.5%/5% for FY25/FY26E and expect the company to benefit from growing trend of online credit card spends and tech spends by Indian banks. Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with a DCF based target price of 37,” the brokerage said.

 

 

Also Read | BLS International generated over 200% returns in 2 years, up 1850% in 4 years

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
1.68 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
12,500

2 of 7Read Full Story
$210 B

3 of 7Read Full Story
5%

4 of 7Read Full Story
4.8%

5 of 7Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsInfibeam Avenues: This multibagger stock is down 24% from its 52-week high. Should you buy?

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.50
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-3.35 (-2.18%)

Bharat Electronics

298.30
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-1.95 (-0.65%)

Tata Power

418.00
03:54 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-12.25 (-2.85%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

338.25
03:59 PM | 8 AUG 2024
-5.45 (-1.59%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer

496.35
03:53 PM | 8 AUG 2024
40.4 (8.86%)

Triveni Turbines

690.10
03:40 PM | 8 AUG 2024
52.05 (8.16%)

Route Mobile

1,623.00
03:44 PM | 8 AUG 2024
121.05 (8.06%)

Kfin Technologies

900.35
03:29 PM | 8 AUG 2024
56.65 (6.71%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,389.00100.00
    Chennai
    69,975.00-1,282.00
    Delhi
    70,940.00236.00
    Kolkata
    70,871.0029.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.86/L0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue