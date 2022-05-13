Inflation a headwind for Tata Motors in Q1

NEW DELHI : Homegrown automaker Tata Motors on Thursday reported that it narrowed its losses at ₹1,033 crore in the quarter ended March, compared with the year-ago period in which it posted a net loss of ₹7,605 crore. High commodity costs, lower wholesales at its UK-headquartered subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), and a global chip shortage weighed on the company’s performance. A one-time exceptional charge of £43 million to account for loss of sales that JLR faced in Russia also contributed to the net loss. Sales in Russia accounted for 2.5% of JLR’s total volumes.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}