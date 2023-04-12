Inflation data will shatter the stock market calm, Goldman partner warns2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 03:02 AM IST
Expect the S&P 500 to drop at least 2% should the year-over-year inflation rate come in above the previous reading of 6%, John Flood wrote in a note
This week’s lull in the US stock market is likely to end with Wednesday’s consumer price index report, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner John Flood has offered a set of guidelines for what investors may soon face.
