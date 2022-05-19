Inflation impact on stock market: Zerodha founder explains today's selloff

Overnight, US stocks posted the biggest daily drop in almost two years as investors assess the impact of higher prices on earnings and prospects for monetary policy tightening on economic growth. The selloff sent the S&P 500 down 4%, the most since June 2020, with the plunge in consumer shares surpassing 6%. Retailer Target Corp. tumbled more than 20% in its worst rout since 1987, after trimming its profit forecast due to a surge in costs. Shares of retailers from Walmart Inc. to Macy’s Inc. were caught in the downdraft.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}