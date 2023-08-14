Inflation likely rose to 6.50% in July; can a fresh spike in retail inflation upset the market?2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST
India's retail inflation, or CPI, is expected to reach a six-month high of 6.50 per cent in July due to rising prices of vegetables, cereals, and pulses. This could potentially impact the market sentiment, but the long-term fundamentals remain strong.
India's consumer price inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, for the month of July, is expected to shoot up to a six-month high, thanks to surging prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses. According to a Mint poll of 19 economists, India’s retail inflation might have hit a six-month high of 6.50 per cent in July, sharply up from 4.81 per cent in June. The official data is scheduled to be released Monday evening.
