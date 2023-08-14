India's consumer price inflation (CPI), or retail inflation, for the month of July, is expected to shoot up to a six-month high, thanks to surging prices of vegetables, cereals and pulses. According to a Mint poll of 19 economists, India’s retail inflation might have hit a six-month high of 6.50 per cent in July, sharply up from 4.81 per cent in June. The official data is scheduled to be released Monday evening.

As Mint reported earlier, since March, inflation has stayed under the 6 per cent mark, even dropping to a 25-month low of 4.3 per cent in May, before rising again in June.

Given the uncertainty around food prices, the RBI has revised its inflation forecast for the fiscal year 2023-24 to 5.4 per cent from 5.1 per cent previously, and projected inflation to average 6.2 per cent in July-September at its meeting concluded on 10 August. The central bank decided to keep the repo rate unchanged.

Can a spike in July CPI upset the market?

The market appears to be in a consolidation phase and a significant spike in retail inflation print may further weigh on sentiment. However, this could be short-lived as the long-term fundamentals of the market remain strong.

G. Chokkalingam, Founder & Head of Research at Equinomics Research believes CPI inflation significantly beyond 6 per cent can hit the sentiment for equity markets briefly as he expects inflation will moderate in the next two months because of a normal monsoon.

"Markets could fall another 2 per cent in the short term. However, this spike in CPI would be only temporary as monsoon performance in terms of cumulative rainfall and spatial distribution across 36 subdivisions. Also, water storage in major reservoirs and areas sown under the Kharif crop has improved significantly. Hence, CPI is expected to moderate significantly within two months," said Chokkalingam.

Chokkalingam believes only if global crude oil prices move beyond $100 that would lead to a further upward revival of retail inflation.

Aamar Deo Singh, Head Advisory, Angel One said if India's retail inflation rises to 6.50 per cent, as predicted in July, due to an increase in vegetable prices, the markets will undoubtedly sit up and take notice as it will be much higher than the RBI's maximum tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Singh believes sticky inflation may force the RBI to reconsider its monetary stance.

"Recently, the RBI maintained interest rates in the expectation that inflation would be restrained. However, if this upward trend in inflation persists for a few more months, it may force the RBI to reconsider the rate pause," Singh said.

"Markets should be okay with the current situation of no rate hike because interest rates are the main driver. However, any indication of a rate hike would cause the markets to become more volatile. As things stand, markets have closed in the red for the last three weeks in a row, and in the coming week, 19,200 will be a key support level for the Nifty," said Singh.

