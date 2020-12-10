Inflation may hit the ongoing bull run in equities

Many experts have warned there is a disconnect between the financial markets and the real economy. They say that cheaply-borrowed funds are chasing quick bucks, inflating asset prices. After all, India’s economy is still estimated to contract by 7.5% this year despite the strong recovery since the poor show in Q1. However, a revival is underway, which may accelerate, aided by a revival of capex plans as vast capacities created during our previous boom phase near exhaustion. The nature of the stock market is such that sentiments typically run ahead of fundamentals, but its signalling ability is beyond doubt.