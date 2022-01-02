Inflation, policy normalization and Omicron could derail rally

“As India’s price-to-earnings premium to global equities is already high, further PE expansion may be unlikely. Market moves are likely to follow the direction of change in FY24 earnings. In contrast to the steep downgrades that markets were used to in the pre-pandemic period, earnings forecasts for FY22 and FY23 have seen upgrades, and the same should occur for FY24. The main risks to this outcome remain global, as a slowing global economy could imperil prospects of several globally-linked sectors," said Neelkanth Mishra, co-head of equity strategy, Asia Pacific and India equity strategist, Credit Suisse.

