Inflation, virus worries drag markets to nearly 3-month low

“The first flush of conventional monthly data for June suggest a gradual V-shaped recovery from the nadir in May. In first half of July, GST e-way bills have moderated somewhat (, railway freight revenues are flat and power demand momentum has eased, but that largely reflects seasonal softness, with underlying activity continuing to improve, in our view. Meanwhile, the pace of vaccination has slowed marginally in July thus far and pandemic cases are plateauing at an elevated level of 39,000 per day. With mobility continuing to pick up through July and broader vaccination coverage still a quarter away, the key risk to India’s growth recovery is the threat of a third wave during this period," said Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi, economists, Nomura.