Inflows into stock funds plunge as second wave hits

D.P. Singh, chief business officer, SBI Mutual Fund, said lockdown-like curbs in cities that contribute largely to mutual fund inflows hit fresh fund deployment in the retail segment. “In a situation where there are restrictions on mobility amid a health crisis, mutual fund investments are not a priority. The flow is likely to stay muted as long as the curbs are not lifted and the situation is not normalized. With distributors getting impacted and infected due to covid, there is less activity on the ground to drive MF investments," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}