Info Edge board fixes record date for 1:5 stock split. Check details here

Info Edge's board has set the record date for a 1:5 stock split, as announced in an exchange filing on April 14.

Updated14 Apr 2025, 11:02 AM IST
Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and executive vice chairman of Info Edge (India) which owns Naukri.com.

Stock Split: Info Edge board in an exchange filing on Monday, April 14, announced that its board of directors at their meeting held today has fixed the record date for its 1:5 stock split as May 7, 2025.

The said record date will help determine the shareholders eligible for the purpose of sub-division or split of equity shares of Info Edge, such that one equity share having a face value of 10 each, fully paid-up, be sub-divided/split into five equity shares having face value of 2 each, fully paid up, ranking pari-passu in all respects.

