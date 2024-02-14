Info Edge (India) Ltd share price plunges 5% on muted Q3 results; here's what brokerages say
Info Edge (India) Ltd share price slumped nearly 5% during the trading session on Wednesday as a result of the company's muted Q3 results. Info Edge reported a ₹151.1 crore profit for the December quarter compared to the same period last year.
Info Edge (India) Ltd share price slumped nearly 5% during the trading session on Wednesday as a result of the company's muted Q3 results. However, the company's overall performance was in line with the Street's estimates. Info Edge share price today opened at ₹5,392.55 apiece on BSE. The Info Edge share price touched an intraday low of ₹5,054.65 and an intraday high of ₹5,400 apiece.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started