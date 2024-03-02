Info Edge (India) share price drops 3% as Google removes its mobile apps from Play Store
Info Edge (India) stock price dropped by 3% following Google's removal of multiple mobile applications, including Naukri.com and 99acres from the Play Store.
Info Edge (India) share price fell nearly 3% on Saturday's trading session after the company informed the bourses that Google had removed/delisted several mobile applications from the Google Play Store today, including those from several other companies/entities.
