Info Edge India shares rise 11% after announcement of Q1FY27 business update

Info Edge India share price jumped over 11% on Tuesday, 7 July, after the company reported a robust provisional business update for the first quarter of FY27, driven by sustained strength in its core recruitment business.
The company reported a 14.4% year-on-year increase in standalone billings to ₹737 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹644 crore a year ago. The recruitment solutions business remained the key growth driver, with billings rising 17.7% to ₹553 crore from ₹470 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Revenue from the recruitment segment also grew 17.5% year-on-year to ₹552 crore. Meanwhile, 99acres posted a 16.5% increase in revenue to ₹110 crore from ₹94.4 crore, while Jeevansathi reported 16.5% growth to ₹39.6 crore from ₹34 crore. However, the Shiksha business remained under pressure, with revenue declining 21.4% to ₹34.6 crore from ₹44 crore in the year-ago period.
In the previous quarter, Info Edge had reported a 17.2% rise in standalone revenue to ₹805 crore, reflecting continued momentum across its key digital platforms.
Separately, the company recently highlighted the strong performance of its startup investment portfolio. Info Edge said its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio has grown to ₹1,268 crore from cumulative investments of ₹614 crore across 28 AI-focused startups since 2020, delivering a 2.1x multiple and an estimated 31% gross internal rate of return (IRR).
The company added that 15 of the 28 AI startups have raised follow-on funding from leading global investors, including Insight Partners, Peak XV, SIG, and Vertex. It identified AI, deeptech, and consumer technology as key pillars of future value creation. Overall, Info Edge's startup investment portfolio is now valued at nearly ₹41,300 crore, compared with cumulative investments of around ₹4,900 crore across 135 startups.
Info Edge India share price today opened at ₹1,031 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,139.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,029 per share.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Info Edge has witnessed a strong price and volume breakout, with the stock surpassing its April swing high after rallying more than 10%.
He said the move has formed a bullish rounding bottom pattern, indicating a potential trend reversal. Based on the pattern, Bhosale expects the stock to move towards the ₹1,280 level in the near term, although ₹1,170, which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average (200-DSMA), is likely to act as the immediate resistance. On the downside, he believes any correction can be viewed as a buying opportunity, with strong support placed around the ₹1,080 level.
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