Info Edge: Can India’s job giant stay on top in 2025?

But almost half of Naukri’s revenues come from catering to IT jobs. As the pandemic’s digitisation boom has given way to a sectoral slowdown in IT, it has weighed on Naukri as well. That said, between FY22 and FY25, the share of IT jobs in Naukri’s revenues has declined from 49% to 45%. Meanwhile, growth in non-IT segments such as BFSI, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Manufacturing has helped Naukri retain its dominance.