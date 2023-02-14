The share price of Info Edge opened lower at ₹3,451, but soon slipped to its lowest level today at ₹3,380 - about 2% down versus previous day close of ₹3,464, on BSE. On February 13, stock was down by more than 10% as company slipped into losses in the December quarter (Q3FY23).

At the time of writing this copy, the stock had recovered and started trading in the green, up ₹16, or 0.46%, at ₹3,480.30.

Info Edge announced its third quarter results .ast week with revenue growth of 4.4% QoQ and a better margin in the core segment. The company slipped into losses in the December quarter (Q3FY23) owing to recognition of impairment charge of Rs276 crore on investment in 4B Networks. EBITDA margin improved about 450 bps QoQ to 39.1%.

Hitesh Oberoi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer said - “While we are seeing a slowdown in the IT hiring, the Non IT hiring market continues to be strong."

The company’s key investments include 14% stake in Zomato Ltd and nearly 13% stake in PB Fintech Ltd.

Here is what brokerages suggest investors to do with the stock:

HDFC Securities

Recommednation: Buy | Target: ₹4,600 | Target: ₹4,600

We expect growth to be led by Naukri, 99 acres and Shiksha. The margin for recruitment will be in the range of 60-61%. We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of ₹4,600, valuing Naukri at 40x EV/EBITDA, 99acres/Jeevansathi/Shiksha at 5/3/3x P/S, while Zomato and Policybazaar have been assigned the market value (~15% discount). The core recruitment business trades at 30x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

ICICI Direct

Recommendation: Hold

Info Edge provides internet-based service delivery like recruitment services (Naukri), real estate (99 acres), Jeevansathi and Shiksha. It is a quasi play on Indian startups like Zomato, PolicyBazaar, Shoekonect, Ustra, Gramophone and job market, matrimony services and real estate market.

“Info Edge’s share price has grown by ~2.9x over the past five years (from ₹1,173 in February 2018 to ₹3,390 in February 2023). We value Info Edge at ₹3,265 on SOTP basis," said the brokerage in a report.

Yes Securities

Recommendation: Buy | Target price: ₹5,215 | Target price: ₹5,215

Positive operating leverage should support margin in medium term. It is expected to continue to make tech-related investments to drive business growth and maintain its leadership position across segments and also best-placed to benefit from growing digitalization of Indian economy. The shift in market share towards organized players would also support growth trajectory of the company.

We estimate revenue CAGR of 28.8% over FY22‐24E with average EBITDA margin of 35.1% over the period. We maintain our BUY rating on the stock with revised target price of ₹5,215/share based on DCF methodology. The stock trades at P/E of 65.1x/55.6x on FY23E/FY24E on standalone basis.