Info Edge share price recovers: Should you buy, sell or hold post Q3 result

We expect growth to be led by Naukri, 99 acres and Shiksha. The margin for recruitment will be in the range of 60-61%. We maintain our Buy rating with a SoTP-based TP of ₹4,600, valuing Naukri at 40x EV/EBITDA, 99acres/Jeevansathi/Shiksha at 5/3/3x P/S, while Zomato and Policybazaar have been assigned the market value (~15% discount). The core recruitment business trades at 30x FY24E EV/EBITDA.

