Info Edge share price surged 9% to hit a 52-week high on Monday following the release of strong Q4 results by online job portal Naukri, parent company. Info Edge share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹5,791 and touched an intraday high of ₹6,189 on the BSE .

In a regulatory filing, Info Edge reported a 10.5% rise in standalone billings for the fourth quarter that concluded on March 31, 2024, totaling ₹826.9 crore. A year before, the company's billings totaled ₹748.6 crore over the same time.

The quarter saw a 7.18% increase in Recruitment Solutions billing, from ₹583.5 crore in the March 2023 quarter to ₹625.4 crore.

Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

99acres' real estate division had a 26.42% increase in billings during the reporting quarter, from ₹103.7 crore in the same quarter last year to ₹131.1 crore.

The company's standalone billing climbed by 5.47% to ₹2,495.9 crore during the year that ended on March 31, 2024, from ₹2,366.3 crore in 2022–2023.

Recruitment Solutions, the company's largest billing contributor, increased slightly to ₹1883.2 crore in the reported fiscal year from ₹1,858.7 crore in the fiscal year 2023.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Also Read: Stocks to buy: HUL, BEL, IDFC First Bank among 12 stocks that can rise 8-15% in next 3-4 weeks, say analysts

As per news reports, Nomura analysts have pointed out that the robust rebound in Naukri billings implies that IT recruiting may be nearing its bottom. Given near-peak utilisation levels across big IT services organisations, the management of the company is quite positive about the hiring slowdown in IT having bottomed out.

Based on the March quarter's excellent performance and potential bottoming-out of IT hiring, Nomura projects that Info Edge will record 15% year-over-year billings increase in FY25 as opposed to a flat figure in FY24. The news report said that the global brokerage has maintained a 'buy' recommendation on the stock, with a target price of ₹6,210.

Also Read: Signature Global shares gain 4.5% after Q4 sales bookings jump 240%

Here's what technical analysts say:

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One, following the positive announcement of the upgrade, the stock has seen strong traction, up almost 8% with a huge spurt in volumes. With this, we are seeing a price and volume breakout expected to push prices further in the near term. Traders can maintain buy-on-dip, with ₹6,000 acting as support and ₹6,450 acting as resistance.

Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa, highlighted that the stock has been forming a higher top higher bottom structure, and hence the trend remains positive. In the short term, the 20 DEMA, around ₹5,500, will be seen as immediate support.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ANGEL ONE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!