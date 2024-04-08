Info Edge share price hits 52-week high after strong Q4 business update; here's what technical analysts say
Info Edge share price surged 9% to hit a 52-week high on strong Q4 results. Standalone billings rose by 10.5% to ₹826.9 crore. Technical analysts see positive trend for Info Edge stock post upgrade announcement. Traders advised to maintain buy-on-dip strategy.
Info Edge share price surged 9% to hit a 52-week high on Monday following the release of strong Q4 results by online job portal Naukri, parent company. Info Edge share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹5,791 and touched an intraday high of ₹6,189 on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started