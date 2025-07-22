Info Edge share price jumps nearly 4% following Zomato Q1 results; co holds over 12% stake in Eternal

Info Edge share price jumped nearly 4% in reaction to the performance of Eternal (Zomato) Q1 Results. As Info Edge India held a 12.38% stake in the food delivery platform company, which equates to more than 119 crore shares, naukri.com parent shares rose in today's session.

Eternal shares reached an all-time high, becoming the standout stock, post a strong commentary from management. According to reports, Info Edge initially invested in Eternal (formerly Zomato) in August 2010 during the seed funding round, contributing ₹4.7 crore for an 18.5% ownership stake. When Zomato went public in 2021, Info Edge held nearly a 19% stake and also took part in the company's IPO.

On Tuesday's session, Info Edge share price opened at an intraday low of ₹1,397.55 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,465 per share.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments, Naukri shares has been trading in a defined range of ₹1,347–1,520 for the past 12 weeks, with volumes gradually tapering off — a classic sign of quiet accumulation.

“What stands out is the formation of higher lows on the weekly charts, reinforcing the bullish undertone beneath the consolidation. For a meaningful upmove to unfold, the stock must close above the ₹1,520 resistance zone. Encouragingly, early signs of strength are visible, and a breakout above this level could trigger a sustained rally with strong follow-through potential in the sessions ahead,” said Jain.

Eternal (Zomato) Q1 results Food delivery company Eternal, formerly known as Zomato, on Monday reported a 90% fall in its June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹25 crore versus ₹253 crore reported in the year ago period. The revenue from operations in Q1FY26 stood at ₹7,167 crore, which was up by 70.4% over ₹4,206 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

This decline was primarily due to ongoing investments in quick commerce and going-out, although it was somewhat balanced by an increase in the food delivery Adjusted EBITDA margin, which rose to 5.0% from 3.9% the previous year.

Akshant Goyal, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Eternal, mentioned in an exchange filing that in terms of profitability, the consolidated adjusted EBITDA fell by 42% year-over-year to ₹172 crore in Q1 FY26.

Eternal's B2C segment achieved a net order value (NOV) of ₹20,183 crore in Q1FY26, marking a 55% increase year-over-year (16% quarter-over-quarter). For the first time, their quick commerce NOV surpassed food delivery NOV over the entire quarter.