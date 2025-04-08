Info Edge share price soars over 5% after March quarter business update

Shares of Info Edge (India), the parent company of job listing portal Naukri, rose 5.2% during afternoon trade on Tuesday, April 8, reaching ₹6,710 apiece following the company's release of its business update for the March quarter and full fiscal year 2025.

Advertisement

For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the company reported standalone billings of ₹983.8 crore, a rise from ₹826.9 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full financial year ended March 31, 2025, billings stood at ₹2,881.7 crore, compared to ₹2,495.9 crore in the previous year, as per the company's regulatory filing today.

Segment-wise, the Recruitment Solutions business contributed ₹740.3 crore in the quarter, up from ₹625.4 crore last year, and ₹2,157.7 crore for the full year, compared to ₹1,883.2 crore in FY24.

The 99acres real estate segment saw billings of ₹159.8 crore in Q4FY25 versus ₹131.1 crore a year ago, while annual billings rose to ₹450.7 crore from ₹385.1 crore.

Advertisement

Earlier in mid-March, Jeevansathi Internet Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has agreed to invest around ₹300 million in its subsidiary Aisle Network. Aisle, which operates multiple dating platforms, will use the investment to meet its working capital requirements.

Global brokerage firm Macquarie recently raised its target price on the stock to ₹5,200. However, this still implies a 21% downside from the current market price, as the brokerage noted that growth is not conducive to the current valuation, with shares trading at 40x the FY27 price-to-earnings ratio.

With Naukri’s cash flows subsidizing its loss-making divisions, the return on equity at the group level remains a mere 5%, the brokerage added.

Info Edge Q3 results For the December ending quarter, the company posted a net profit of ₹242.59 crore, up 60.6% year-over-year from ₹151.09 crore a year earlier. The company’s revenue from operations for the third quarter grew 15.2% YoY to ₹722.39 crore, compared to ₹627.12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) in Q3FY25 was ₹20.06 per share, witnessing a YoY growth of 21.2%. In the third quarter, Info Edge’s cash generated from operations (before taxes) stood at Rs. 346 crore, witnessing a YoY growth of 26.9%.

Meanwhile, the company’s cash balance on a standalone basis (including wholly owned subsidiaries) stood at ₹4,290 crore as of December 31, 2024.