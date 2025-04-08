Infonative Solutions shares make muted debut, list at 20% discount

Shares of IT-enabled services firm Infonative Solutions had a weak listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, following the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at ₹63.20 per share, reflecting a 20 per cent discount—or ₹15.20 lower—than its issue price of ₹79.

Infonative Solutions stock fell over 5 per cent to ₹60.04 immediately after the listing due to selling pressure.

Infonative Solutions' IPO debut was below grey market expectations. Prior to the listing, its unlisted shares were trading steadily at approximately ₹79 each, based on reports from sources monitoring informal market activity.

According to Chittorgarh, the Infonative Solutions' IPO was showing a grey market premium (GMP) of 0% compared to the issue price.

Infonative Solutions IPO details The SME IPO, worth approximately ₹24.71 crore, consists solely of a fresh issuance of equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) included.

The public subscription window was open from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025. Shares were offered in a price band of ₹75 to ₹79 each, with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares.

In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Infonative Solutions said that the funds raised will be used for developing new products, courses, and features within their Learning Management System (LMS), purchasing laptops, and covering working capital needs. Additionally, the proceeds will support general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.

For the public offering, Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, with Share India Capital Services Private Limited acting as the book-running lead manager. Share India Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the Infonative Solutions IPO.

Infonative Solutions specializes in custom learning development, offering services such as eLearning content creation, training programs, content development, and learning management. The company provides cloud-based learning management systems tailored to various industries, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), consulting, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).