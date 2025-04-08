Mint Market

Infonative Solutions shares makes muted debut on BSE SME on Tuesday, listed at 20% discount at 63.20.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published8 Apr 2025, 10:08 AM IST
Infonative Solutions shares make muted debut, list at 20% discount

Shares of IT-enabled services firm Infonative Solutions had a weak listing on the BSE SME on Tuesday, following the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock listed at 63.20 per share, reflecting a 20 per cent discount—or 15.20 lower—than its issue price of 79.

Infonative Solutions stock fell over 5 per cent to 60.04 immediately after the listing due to selling pressure.

Infonative Solutions' IPO debut was below grey market expectations. Prior to the listing, its unlisted shares were trading steadily at approximately 79 each, based on reports from sources monitoring informal market activity.

According to Chittorgarh, the Infonative Solutions' IPO was showing a grey market premium (GMP) of 0% compared to the issue price.

Infonative Solutions IPO details

The SME IPO, worth approximately 24.71 crore, consists solely of a fresh issuance of equity shares, with no Offer for Sale (OFS) included.

The public subscription window was open from Friday, March 28, 2025, to Thursday, April 3, 2025. Shares were offered in a price band of 75 to 79 each, with a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares.

In its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), Infonative Solutions said that the funds raised will be used for developing new products, courses, and features within their Learning Management System (LMS), purchasing laptops, and covering working capital needs. Additionally, the proceeds will support general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions.

For the public offering, Kfin Technologies serves as the registrar, with Share India Capital Services Private Limited acting as the book-running lead manager. Share India Securities has been appointed as the market maker for the Infonative Solutions IPO.

Infonative Solutions specializes in custom learning development, offering services such as eLearning content creation, training programs, content development, and learning management. The company provides cloud-based learning management systems tailored to various industries, including Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), consulting, and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG).

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:8 Apr 2025, 10:08 AM IST
