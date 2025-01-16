Infosys ADR: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's second-largest software services provider witnessed a sharp decline on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after declaring its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25). Infosys ADR crashed six per cent to $21.515 on the American stock exchange even after the IT major hiked its FY25 revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter to 4.5-5 per cent today.

On Thursday, January 16, the Sahil Parekh-led tech giant reported a rise of 11.4 per cent in net profit at ₹6,806 crore, compared to ₹6,106 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue for the quarter under review came at ₹41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The revenue in constant currency (CC) terms, rose 6.1 per cent YoY and declined by 1.7 per cent sequentially.