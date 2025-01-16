Infosys ADR down 6% on NYSE after IT major reports Q3FY25 results

  • Infosys ADR crashed six per cent to $21.515 on the American stock exchange even after the IT major hiked its FY25 revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter

Published16 Jan 2025, 09:29 PM IST
Infosys ADR crashed six per cent on the NYSE after declaring the Q3FY25 results (File Photo: Reuters)

Infosys ADR: American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares of India's second-largest software services provider witnessed a sharp decline on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after declaring its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25). Infosys ADR crashed six per cent to $21.515 on the American stock exchange even after the IT major hiked its FY25 revenue growth guidance for the third straight quarter to 4.5-5 per cent today.

On Thursday, January 16, the Sahil Parekh-led tech giant reported a rise of 11.4 per cent in net profit at 6,806 crore, compared to 6,106 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue for the quarter under review came at 41,764 crore, up 7.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The revenue in constant currency (CC) terms, rose 6.1 per cent YoY and declined by 1.7 per cent sequentially.

