Infosys ADR drops over 4% on NYSE after IT major’s net profit tanks amid global uncertainty on Trump tariffs

Infosys ADR Shares: India's second-largest IT firm, Infosys Ltd's American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares dropped more than 4 per cent to $15.68 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after Wall Street opened on Thursday, April 17.

The Infosys ADR shares were down over 4 per cent at the US market open to $15.68 apiece, compared to $16.58 at the previous stock market close. The company announced a fall in net profit in its fourth quarter results after the stock markets closed in India.

As of 12:36 p.m. (EDT), Infosys ADR shares were trading 1.96 per cent lower at $16.25. The shares recovered some of its intraday losses which were witness after the Wall Street open in the early market session.

ADR shares are tools that foreign companies use to leverage a special certificate issued by a US bank to trade on Wall Street, similar to other regular US-based companies.

Infosys Q4 Results The IT major announced its January to March quarter results on April 17. The company witnessed an 11.75 per cent fall in net profit to ₹7,033 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹7,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Infosys' revenue from core operations rose 8 per cent to ₹40,925 crore for the fourth quarter, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹37,923 crore in the same period, the previous fiscal year.

“Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and the highest ever free cash generation,” said Infosys CEO and MD, Salil Parekh.

The company also announced a final dividend issue of FY25, which gives investors ₹22 per share.

“The Board, at their meeting held on April 16-17, 2025, recommended a final dividend of ₹22/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” said Infosys, according to the BSE filing.

This final dividend announcement will make eligible shareholders receive a dividend issue of ₹22 per share against the total number of shares they hold. The “Record Date” for the issue is fixed to be May 30, 2025, while the dividend payment will be issued on June 30, 2025.

Infosys Revenue Guidance According to the official announcement, Infosys slashed its revenue forecast for the financial year 2025-26 at a growth rate of 0 to 3 per cent, as the management cites uncertainties in the global markets and a steady but improving business environment.

The revenue forecast was down from 4.5 to 5 per cent levels for the 2024-25 fiscal to 0 to 3 per cent for the financial year 2025-26.