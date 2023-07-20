Infosys ADR plunges 9% in pre-market session on NYSE; here's why

Infosys ADR plunges 9% in pre-market session on NYSE; here's why2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 06:15 PM IST
Infosys' ADRs fell nearly 9 per cent in pre-market trading on the NYSE after the company revised its FY24 revenue guidance downwards. The IT major reported mixed Q1 numbers, with profit and operating margin figures below expectations.
Infosys' sharp downward revision of its FY24 revenue guidance seems to have disappointed the market as the American Depositary Receipts (ADR) of the company suffered massive losses in the pre-market session on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Infosys ADR fell almost 9 per cent to $16.20 in the pre-market session on NYSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×