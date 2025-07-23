Infosys ADR shares jump over 3% on NYSE after IT major's net profit rises 9% YoY to ₹6,921 crore. Details here

Infosys ADR Shares: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Ltd's American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares jumped over 3% to $18.83 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after Wall Street opened on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.
The Infosys ADR shares rose over 3% to $18.83 at the US market open, compared to $18.26 at the previous market session on Wall Street. The company announced its April-June quarter results after the Indian stock market closed on Wednesday.
As of 11:12 a.m. (EDT), the shares of the IT major were trading 1.48% higher at $18.53. After hitting its intraday high levels, the ADR stock dropped to its current level as of the early market session.
ADR shares are tools that foreign companies use to leverage a special certificate issued by a US bank to trade on the US stock market, similar to other regular US-based companies.
India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, posted a 9% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹6,921 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹6,368 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. However, the company's net profits dropped 1.6% on a sequential basis in the April-June quarter.
Infosys' revenue from core operations increased 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, supported by consistent deal momentum and sustained demand for digital transformation services from global clients.
According to Mint's earnings coverage, the company also revised its 2025-26 fiscal year constant currency revenue growth guidance, raising the lower end to 1% while retaining the upper end at 3%.
Infosys ADR shares trading on the NYSE have given US market investors more than 68% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares were down 15.13% in the last one-year period.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the IT major's ADR stock has dropped 17.19% and is trading 2.91% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street. The shares hit their 52-week high at $23.63, while the 52-week low level was at $15.82.
The shares are trading above their year-low levels, and the company's market capitalisation stands at $75.52 billion as of the stock market session on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
