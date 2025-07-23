Infosys ADR shares jump over 3% on NYSE after IT major's net profit rises 9% YoY to ₹6,921 crore. Details here

Infosys ADR Shares: India's second-largest IT company, Infosys Ltd's American Depository Receipt (ADR) shares jumped over 3% to $18.83 on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after Wall Street opened on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

The Infosys ADR shares rose over 3% to $18.83 at the US market open, compared to $18.26 at the previous market session on Wall Street. The company announced its April-June quarter results after the Indian stock market closed on Wednesday.

As of 11:12 a.m. (EDT), the shares of the IT major were trading 1.48% higher at $18.53. After hitting its intraday high levels, the ADR stock dropped to its current level as of the early market session.

ADR shares are tools that foreign companies use to leverage a special certificate issued by a US bank to trade on the US stock market, similar to other regular US-based companies.

Infosys Q1 results India's second-largest IT company, Infosys, posted a 9% rise in its consolidated net profits to ₹6,921 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, compared to ₹6,368 crore in the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. However, the company's net profits dropped 1.6% on a sequential basis in the April-June quarter.

Infosys' revenue from core operations increased 7.5% to ₹42,279 crore in the April-June quarter of the financial year ended 2025-26, supported by consistent deal momentum and sustained demand for digital transformation services from global clients.

According to Mint's earnings coverage, the company also revised its 2025-26 fiscal year constant currency revenue growth guidance, raising the lower end to 1% while retaining the upper end at 3%.

Infosys ADR Share Price Trend Infosys ADR shares trading on the NYSE have given US market investors more than 68% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares were down 15.13% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the IT major's ADR stock has dropped 17.19% and is trading 2.91% lower in the last five market sessions on Wall Street. The shares hit their 52-week high at $23.63, while the 52-week low level was at $15.82.

The shares are trading above their year-low levels, and the company's market capitalisation stands at $75.52 billion as of the stock market session on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

