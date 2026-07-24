Infosys ADR slips over 5% after Q1 results, FY27 growth guidance cut

Infosys’ American Depositary Receipts (ADR) fell more than 5% in US trading after the IT major reported its Q1 results and cut the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance.
Infosys ADR declined as much as 5.76% to $10.30 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). It ended 2.01% lower at $10.71 apiece.
An ADR is a negotiable certificate issued by a US bank that represents shares of a foreign company. It allows the company’s shares to be traded on US stock exchanges such as the NYSE and Nasdaq.
The dip in Infosys ADR came after the company reported a sequential drop in net profit for the first quarter of FY27 and a cut in the upper end of its FY27 revenue growth guidance.
Infosys reported a net profit of ₹7,769 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, registering a fall of 8.6% from ₹8,501 crore in the March quarter.
The IT major’s revenue grew 3.9% sequentially to ₹48,211 crore, while in dollar terms, revenue rose 0.8% to $5.08 billion. Constant currency (CC) revenue growth was at 1% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
Infosys narrowed its FY27 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 1.5% - 3% from 1.5% - 3.5%, while maintaining its EBIT margin guidance at 20%-22%
At the operational front, EBIT in Q1FY26 increased 4.3% QoQ to ₹10,163 crore, while the EBIT margin expanded 20 basis points (bps) to 21.1%.
Infosys also announced that its chief executive officer and managing director Salil Parekh will step down from his role effective April 1, 2027, after nearly a nine-year stint.
The IT major said it board of director has appointed Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO designate of the company. He will be appointed as Infosys CEO and Managing Director on 1 April 2027 for a five-year term.
On Thursday, Infosys share price ended 0.05% lower at ₹1,051.80 apiece on the BSE.
Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants. <br><br> With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding. <br><br> Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI. <br><br> Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.
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